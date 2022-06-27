Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 660 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

NYSE:DE traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.72. 23,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.92 and a 200 day moving average of $374.68. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $295.59 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

