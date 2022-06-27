Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $37.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 114,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

