Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.68. 27,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,127. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34.

