Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $593,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 281,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,712. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.