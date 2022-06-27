Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,914 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.79. 140,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539,559. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.