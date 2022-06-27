Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 256.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,498 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 417,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

CARR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.