Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.91. 13,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.