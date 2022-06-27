Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. 126,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,923,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

