Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 119 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.19. 58,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,144. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.74.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $7,580,970. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.