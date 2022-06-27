Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 12,048 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 222,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,633,446. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.