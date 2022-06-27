Contrasting biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -107.48% 5.10% Charlie’s 101.75% 1,716.07% 309.82%

58.5% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares biote and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $21.50 million 1.20 $4.81 million N/A N/A

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Volatility & Risk

biote has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.05, meaning that its stock price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for biote and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 3 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 213.13%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Summary

Charlie’s beats biote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote (Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Charlie’s (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

