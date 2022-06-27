Contrasting Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 1.22% 0.28% 0.04% Finward Bancorp 18.42% 8.75% 0.79%

16.9% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 2.97 -$4.05 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.45 $14.96 million $3.55 10.68

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Broadway Financial and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.64%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Finward Bancorp (Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

