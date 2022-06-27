Contrasting Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvalent and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -28.29% -22.34% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.15% -36.37%

75.4% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvalent and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A N/A -$46.34 million ($4.28) -3.18 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$43.24 million ($0.90) -0.97

Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuvalent and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 0 0 4 0 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nuvalent presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.18%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 632.76%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nuvalent.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Nuvalent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvalent (Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas, as well as designed to inhibit the proliferation of certain malignant T-cells; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with either advanced or refractory renal cell cancer. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals for the development its pipeline of targeted investigational medicines. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

