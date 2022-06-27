Contrasting Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fusion Fuel Green and Hyzon Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

Hyzon Motors has a consensus price target of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 206.14%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Fusion Fuel Green.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Hyzon Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A $27.88 million N/A N/A Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 140.14 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -28.50

Fusion Fuel Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyzon Motors.

Volatility & Risk

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats Hyzon Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

