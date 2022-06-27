Contrasting Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Patrick Industries and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 1 0 4 0 2.60 Gentherm 0 0 4 0 3.00

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus target price of $84.40, indicating a potential upside of 59.46%. Gentherm has a consensus target price of $98.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.09%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Gentherm.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and Gentherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.30 $224.91 million $12.13 4.36 Gentherm $1.05 billion 2.10 $93.43 million $2.16 30.64

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Gentherm. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 6.35% 39.75% 11.31% Gentherm 7.05% 12.20% 8.42%

Risk and Volatility

Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Gentherm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat covers, tower, top, and frame; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite part, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, marine accessories, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, fiber reinforced polyester product; cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Gentherm (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12 volts, 48 volts, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and first tier suppliers, such as automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

