Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,779 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the period. ManTech International accounts for 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of ManTech International worth $54,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ManTech International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

