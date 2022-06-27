Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $26,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $77.26 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -331.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $593,593.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $37,024.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,592 shares of company stock worth $264,195. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

