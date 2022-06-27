Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $52,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 74,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $113.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.75. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.15 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.