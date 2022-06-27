Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $36.47 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of UniFirst worth $36,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in UniFirst by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $163.94 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $242.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average is $179.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.00.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

