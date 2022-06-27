Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $56.66 Million Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Standex International makes up 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Standex International worth $56,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Standex International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Standex International by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $85.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

