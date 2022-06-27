Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $68,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chemed by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $466.77 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.98.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total transaction of $1,460,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,048 shares in the company, valued at $62,332,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,099 shares of company stock worth $5,515,084. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

