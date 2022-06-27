Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $32,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGM shares. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

