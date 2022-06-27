Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,336 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Inter Parfums worth $48,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Inter Parfums Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.