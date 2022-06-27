Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 946,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $41,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,471,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 607,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 75,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $45.50 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. Monro’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.88%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

