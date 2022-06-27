Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 124,616 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 124,616 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,223,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 120.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $121.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $7,580,970. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.