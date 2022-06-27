Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average is $141.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

