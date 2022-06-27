Cosmos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $251.85 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $251.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.11 or 0.00039080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,702.95 or 0.99789749 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

