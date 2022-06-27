Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 3,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 973,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

CMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

