Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.64.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,000,797,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

