Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.34 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

