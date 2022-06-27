Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $289.22 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.69.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

