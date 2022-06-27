Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $126.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.