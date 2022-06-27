Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Down 6.9%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.22. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 452,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.
The company has a market cap of $768.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $5,055,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
