Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Down 6.9%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.22. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 452,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

The company has a market cap of $768.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $5,055,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

