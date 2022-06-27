Cowen Initiates Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 7.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.04. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 1.91 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total transaction of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,373,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $11,541,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $10,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $9,456,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

