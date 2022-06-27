CPChain (CPC) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $110,994.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00238883 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000214 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001262 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008500 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00416157 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

