Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.90) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,054 ($37.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,824 ($34.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($51.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,457.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 55.60 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Tim Smith acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,056 ($37.43) per share, with a total value of £41,256 ($50,534.05).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

