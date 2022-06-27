Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $72.13. 5,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,302. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

