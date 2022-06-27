Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,244. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

