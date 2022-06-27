Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.64.

Saia stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.72. 15,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,930. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Saia by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,808 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Saia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

