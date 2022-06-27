Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up to $12.74

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $13.19. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 4,174 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $29,191,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $21,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

