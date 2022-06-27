Critical Review: Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 0.05% -8.01% 0.33% Holley N/A 13.48% 3.25%

Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.29, meaning that its stock price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Superior Industries International and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00

Superior Industries International currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 190.70%. Holley has a consensus target price of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 43.50%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Holley.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Industries International and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.08 $3.71 million ($1.31) -3.28 Holley $692.85 million 1.76 -$27.14 million N/A N/A

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Holley on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

