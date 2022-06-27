Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$19.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.50.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$16.05 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

