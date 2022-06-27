Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 1.2%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.98. Approximately 266,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 360,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

