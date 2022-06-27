Crown Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $532,528.95 and approximately $97.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,858.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.00536065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00290282 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,993,596 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

