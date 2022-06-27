Cryptonovae Hits One Day Volume of $6,252.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $6,252.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,573,379 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

