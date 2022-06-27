Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.33.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $195.02 on Thursday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.95 and a 200 day moving average of $209.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,695,000 after buying an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.