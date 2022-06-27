Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of DSITF stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Currys has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.93.
Currys Company Profile (Get Rating)
