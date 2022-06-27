CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $94.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

