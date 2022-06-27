D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lowered by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

