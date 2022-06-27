DAO Maker Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $94.90 million and $1.14 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00006427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00181467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00062855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014538 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

